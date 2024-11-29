Victoria in BW

Last week, I explored high key photography, but this week for the @52frames , I shifted focus to low key, diving into its evocative play of light and shadow. Here is a black-and-white portrait of my daughter, captured on a rainy day in a low-key style. She was relaxed yet deeply focused, her thoughts seemingly on the week ahead as the school year winds down and the anticipation of Christmas and our summer holidays looms.
This portrait embraces darkness to reflect her introspective mood, drawing out rich contrasts and subtle details. Selective lighting highlights the flow of her long, beautiful hair while leaving much of her expression shrouded in mystery—an invitation to wonder what thoughts are occupying her mind. The interplay of light and shadow not only emphasises her intensity but also creates a sense of depth and drama, embodying the very essence of low-key photography.