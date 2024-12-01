rainy day blues

A quiet moment with my eldest daughter, Victoria, captured indoors on a rare rainy day. Originally, I thought about submitting this photo for the @52frames_lowkey competition, but the bright background didn’t quite meet the low-key criteria. Instead, it became something more meaningful—a snapshot of serenity.
Here, Victoria gazes out the lounge room windows at the heavy rain, seemingly lost in thought. The rain was much needed for the environment, but the timing couldn’t have been better for her too. After an intense week of study, she embraced this lazy Saturday at home, allowing herself to unwind. The rhythmic sound of rain on the roof provided the perfect backdrop for a rare moment of stillness in her otherwise hectic life.
This image feels like a magical pause in time—a reminder to cherish those fleeting pockets of peace, now preserved forever.