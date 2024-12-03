This is Dennis_civic centre

From my series of intimate portraits – This is Dennis. Dennis is homeless, one of over 122,000 Australians living without stable housing. In the ACT, homelessness rose by 11.2% from 2016 to 2021, and nationwide, 1 in 208 people are now without a home. The summer heat only makes their plight more visible and urgent. Over half of the homeless population is under 35, and 1 in 7 are children under 12. Older Australians account for nearly 16%, many forced onto the streets by domestic violence or financial insecurity. For those sleeping rough, summer offers no respite, as extreme temperatures create health risks and compound daily struggles. Homelessness is a national crisis demanding bipartisan action. In the meantime, consider donating summer essentials—hats, water bottles, sunscreen, and fresh food—to charities supporting vulnerable communities. Every small act of kindness makes an immediate difference for those facing the harsh reality of life without a home