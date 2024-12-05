Jack_Maggs

Step into a world of ambition, secrets, and unexpected alliances, brought to life by a stellar cast of South Australian actors, including Mark Saturno as Jack Maggs, James Smith as Tobias Oates, Jacqy Philips, and rising talent Ahunim Abebe, a recent NIDA graduate. Under the expert direction of former artistic director Geordie Brookman, Jack Maggs takes audiences on a gripping journey through Dickensian England, populated with vivid characters all seeking the truth.

Thought I would approach it from a different angle and focus on the players – here are two with the first being Mark Saturno. He shines as Jack Maggs, fully immersed in his role. This striking portrait captures him in character, adorned with stage makeup and showcasing his craft with passion and precision. This intense and compelling play, centred on a powerful role, promises to hold your attention from start to finish

Here is a short bio - Mark is an accomplished actor with extensive theatre experience in Australia and the US. He spent 11 years in New York, appearing on Broadway in The Retreat from Moscow and Off-Broadway. He has an extensive repertoire for his regional US work