James Smith aka Tobias Oates

Part 2 - This is a portrait of James Smith – a terrific actor - James Smith stars as Tobias Oates in the stage adaptation of Peter Carey’s novel Jack Maggs, now showing at the Canberra National Theatre. Tobias Oates, inspired by Charles Dickens, is a pivotal character in this reimagining of Great Expectations. Set in 19th-century London, the story follows Jack Maggs (the equivalent of Magwitch) as he searches for his estranged "son," Henry Phipps (Pip), encountering Oates, a struggling novelist, along the way. Smith, in full period costume with greasepaint, brings Oates to life as he navigates this compelling narrative. Known for his diverse stage and screen work, Smith’s career includes roles in Euphoria, Neighbourhood Watch, and Othello, along with performances with esteemed theatre companies such as Patch Theatre and Slingsby Theatre.