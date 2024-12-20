mermaid in lake on a hot summers day

As soon as the school holidays began, the adventures unfolded, layer by layer. The idea struck me during an afternoon by the pool—a mermaid sighting, perhaps? It was the perfect creative challenge: to explore the girls' adventures in a way that revealed depths beyond the surface.

Emily was my muse that day, her movements fluid and deliberate, as though she belonged to the water. Through my lens, the pool became a canvas of possibilities. Layers of shimmering light danced across the water’s surface, mirroring the shifting currents of imagination. Beneath these ripples, Emily explored the depths, her form a silhouette against the dreamy blues and greens of the underwater world.

I decided to take an abstract approach, playing with layers in both the scene and the narrative. The pool's surface was a boundary between realities—the world above, vivid with sunlight and reflections, and the mysterious depths below, where Emily swam like a creature from another realm.

Here we have Emily, mid-dive, seemingly suspended in time. Above her, sunlight fragmented into a kaleidoscope of colours; beneath her, the deeper tones of the water hinted at secrets waiting to be uncovered. The interplay of these layers told a story of exploration, curiosity, and wonder.

Through this layered perspective and approach using photoshop, I captured more than just an image—I captured a feeling, a sense of stepping into a dream where reality and imagination intertwined. Perhaps the mermaid wasn’t merely nearby. Perhaps she existed within the overlapping layers of light, shadow, and Emily’s boundless spirit.