Wisdom

A morning at the Fyshwick Markets brought me a delightful encounter with a wise and gracious elderly lady enjoying her coffee on a beautiful Sunday morning. She was savouring the moment, immersed in the simple pleasure of her surroundings and talking with her son. I joined her for a conversation and was soon captivated by her insights and stories about the changing landscape of Canberra. It was a reminder of the incredible wealth of knowledge and experience our elders possess. Taking the time to listen to their wisdom and life stories not only deepens our understanding of the past but also enriches our perspective on the present. There is so much we can learn from those who have come before us, and their voices deserve to be heard and cherished.