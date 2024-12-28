The High Court of Australia

This is the High Court of Australia seen in a different perspective using ICM photography - it is the top court in Australia’s legal system. It handles important cases that come directly to it (original jurisdiction) and hears appeals from other courts (appellate jurisdiction), based on what’s written in the Australian Constitution and other laws.

Since 1980, the High Court has been based in Canberra in its own specially designed building in the Parliamentary Triangle, with views of Lake Burley Griffin. Before this, the court didn’t have a permanent home and used to move between state capitals, mainly Melbourne and Sydney. Even today, the High Court sometimes travels to other cities to hear cases outside Canberra