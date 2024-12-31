the pool girls_ last day of December 2024

From my intimate series of portraits, this marks the final one for 2024, capturing a moment both tender and meaningful. On the last day of the year, there seemed no better way to spend the day than with my two daughters, soaking up the warmth of a quintessentially hot Australian summer at our community pool where we live. As the year drew to a close, I wanted to create a memory that celebrated both the everyday joys and the extraordinary bond shared with my children.

In this portrait, my two young daughters are immersed in the refreshing coolness of the pool, a sense of playfulness and serenity, perfectly embodying the spirit of the moment - the carefree atmosphere of a day well spent together all come together to frame this photograph. It’s a snapshot of love and family—a way to honour the highs and challenges of 2024 while embracing the promise of the year to come.