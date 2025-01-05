myself and the agas

I am not afraid of stepping in front of the lens - This is for the @52frames_competition It’s a scorching day in the garden, and the heat feels relentless, a reminder of nature’s untamed power. Among the vibrant greens and bursts of purple agapanthus swaying slightly in the faintest of breezes, I find myself facing one of my greatest creative challenges—creating a self-portrait.
This time, I’ve brought out one of my cherished antique cameras, a piece of history that feels alive in my hands. My goal is twofold: to capture the delicate beauty of the agapanthus before the oppressive sun decimates them, and to document myself in action, an artist immersed in the process.
I’ve chosen to approach the task with a street-style framing, seeking an unpolished, authentic glimpse of the moment. Balancing the technical complexities of the old camera with the demands of composing a self-portrait is a dance of patience and intuition which on occasions, I lost.
This process, though challenging, is deeply personal. Self-portraits demand a vulnerability, a willingness to confront and expose one’s essence through the lens. In the searing heat, amid the fleeting beauty of the agapanthus, I hope to capture not just an image but a narrative—one of resilience, creativity, and the fleeting yet enduring relationship between humanity and nature