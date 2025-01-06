lightning over the capital

A southerly wind swept through Narrabundah, bringing much-needed relief from the oppressive heat of the past few days. Hearing the rumble of thunder, I grabbed my trusty 300mm and 400mm lenses and pointed them out the door, curious about what I might capture. Looking towards Queanbeyan, I thought I saw something unusual—and sure enough, my time-lapse app caught a fleeting but breathtaking moment.



According to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), La Niña, the powerful rainmaker, might make a return for the fourth time in five years. Their ACCESS model predicts a medium-to-strong likelihood of wetter-than-average conditions across most of Australia over the next three months, with the exception of South Australia, Victoria, and Tasmania.



So, what could this mean for us? Possibly intense thunderstorms with dramatic lightning and heavy rain—a spectacular show of nature's power!