Scott

From an intimate portrait series, taken on my road trip North, here is Scott Flano, a lifeguard at Flat Rock beach, Ballina. What a fantastic profile he has—I'm thrilled he agreed to this quick snap! I tried to imbue this shot with a sense of dignity and purpose which came across wonderfully.

Scott is the embodiment of dedication, patrolling the beach during long shifts from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., often with just a half-hour break. His role isn’t just about watching the waves—he’s out there, connecting with the public, ensuring young families know where it’s safe to swim, and frequently taking the surf ski out to check water conditions. His raw energy and undeniable charisma are hard to miss, making him an integral part of the Flat Rock beach experience.

Lifeguards like Scott are part of a larger legacy upheld by the Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) NSW, one of the Southern Hemisphere's most extensive providers of lifeguard services. With over 30 years of experience, ALS NSW operates across more than 90 locations, working with 15 local government authorities, a resort, and two national parks. They employ over 450 lifeguards seasonally, ensuring the safety of beachgoers across some of Australia’s most beautiful and dynamic coastlines.

No doubt Scott will jump on Instagram to correct this little note, but his commitment and presence on the beach are something truly inspiring and appreciated. It’s lifeguards like him who bring a sense of security and community to our beaches