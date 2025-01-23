Phil the frog father_2 copy

From my intimate portrait series, let me introduce Phil Lewis - better known as Phil the Frog Father. If you're a movie enthusiast, you'll catch the clever play on words in his nick name. (somewhere in this tale there will be some reference to frogs)

During a recent road trip to Northern New South Wales, we stopped in Forster for a day of exploration. We decided to visit Forster Beach Baths, where I spent some time soaking in the stunning scenery while keeping an eye on the kids. With my camera in hand, I wandered around, drawn to the magnificent landscapes and huge waves.

While walking along the wall of the pool, I noticed a gentleman swimming laps with focused precision. After a while, he climbed out of the water, still wearing his mask, and walked past me. We exchanged pleasantries—just a simple “hello” and “excuse me.” But then I couldn’t resist starting a conversation.

“That’s a strong northern accent,” I said. “My guess—Liverpool?”

“Spot on!” he replied with a smile, confirming he was indeed a Scouse

What followed was a fascinating conversation that wove through my own experiences in Liverpool and his journey to Australia in search of a new life. As we spoke, he noticed my camera gear and commented on it, revealing that he, too, was a passionate photographer. Phil specialises in underwater diving photography and has a unique focus on macro photography, particularly capturing frogs at night in national parks—a passion that inspired his moniker, The Frogfather.

Phil shared that he has a Facebook and Instagram page, where he showcases his stunning photography. If you’re into nature and macro photography, I highly recommend checking it out: Phil the Frogfather on Facebook. It was an encounter that started with a simple exchange but led to a memorable connection, and I couldn’t resist capturing the essence of the man behind the lens in this portrait. (and just for the record, the goggles make the picture!) Thanks Phil