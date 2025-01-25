boy at the banana

As part of my ongoing series of intimate portraits on our road trip, I had the privilege of photographing this spirited young man. To respect his privacy, I won’t reveal his name or age, but what I can share is the joyful energy he brought to the moment. This special occasion marked his birthday, which he celebrated at one of Australia’s most iconic landmarks – the Big Banana.

The photo captures him mid-celebration, thoroughly enjoying a cupcake, the sweetness of the treat mirrored in his radiant smile. It was a pure, candid moment, one that spoke volumes about the simple joys of childhood and the warmth of family.

As my gift, I created this portrait for him and his delightful family, whom I had the pleasure of meeting that day. It’s my hope that as the years go by and he looks back on this photograph, he’ll see more than just a snapshot of his younger self. Perhaps it will inspire him to reflect on how far he’s come, or even to capture a similar image of his own one day, charting the evolution of his journey through life.