Storm rolling inshore

During our journey north, we faced an incredible number of storms, each more intense than the last. The dramatic weather seemed to follow us, transforming the landscape into a series of ever-changing scenes. In this particular moment, captured just before the heavens opened, you can see the lifeguard pacing the shoreline. Their bright uniform stood in stark contrast to the darkening skies, a vivid reminder of their role as a beacon of safety amidst the brewing chaos.

The storm was approaching fast, its ominous clouds rolling in like waves of grey and black, casting an eerie shadow over the beach. The air was thick with the electric anticipation of the storm’s arrival, and the lifeguard’s watchful presence provided reassurance amid nature’s fury, so we knew to have our swim quickly and head back home to safety – although, it did make for a beautiful scene