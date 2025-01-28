On duty

It was an intensely hot day in Canberra, the kind of dry, unrelenting heat that feels like a furnace. It made me long for the far North Coast of NSW, where the air might be thick with humidity, but at least it carried a sense of life and coastal breeze. I found myself reminiscing about a particular moment at Lennox Head, a place where the sun kissed the waves and the day was full of promise. There, I captured this young man, poised and vigilant, keeping a watchful eye on swimmers and ready to spring into action if needed. His stance exuded confidence and purpose, making it a striking image for my camera. It was a perfect scene that blended the beauty of the landscape with the quiet heroism of his role.