the Carillon_ Lake Burley

Happy Monday! With a stretch of scorching days ahead in Canberra, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the cooler evening air. I was lucky to have my wonderful daughter, Victoria, join me for a refreshing walk along the shores of Lake Burley Griffin.

As we walked, we admired the breath-taking sight of the sun sinking below the horizon, unveiling a soft veil of twilight in delicate shades of blue. The tranquil waters of the lake shimmered with the fading light.

With my camera in hand, I aimed to capture the radiant glow of the setting sun, carefully positioning my lens filter to create just the right touch of lens flare and capture sun rays. Standing near the iconic National Carillon, we paused to listen to its melodic chimes drifting through the evening air. A gentle breeze swept over us—one final whisper of cool relief before the intense summer heat settles over Canberra for the rest of the week

