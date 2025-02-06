Little girl

There are moments in photography when you capture something truly special—an effortless expression, a fleeting emotion, or a subject who radiates something beyond mere appearance. Over the past few weeks, I’ve been on a mission to refine my portrait skills by photographing the fascinating people I encounter.

At the Canberra Chinese Community Lunar New Year Festival in Dickson, I had the privilege of meeting a wonderful family with two children who had just had their faces painted by local street artists. One of them, a young girl whose name and age will remain private, stood out in a way that made photographing her a joy.

She possessed an effortless charisma that made the camera gravitate toward her. Her eyes sparkled with unfiltered delight, and her smile was not just bright but contagious—full of warmth and genuine happiness. She carried herself with a natural ease, as if she belonged in front of the lens, exuding a confidence that many experienced models strive to achieve. Her playful energy and uninhibited expressions made capturing her essence almost effortless, turning a simple portrait session into a moment of pure magic.

