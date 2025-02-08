Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin Comes to Life

I had the incredible opportunity to photograph some of the performers when the Great Moscow Circus visited town, and I’m excited to share these images with you over the next few weeks. If you follow my page, you’re in for a real treat!

This week, I’m featuring Gagi, a seasoned performer who has brought the spirit of Charlie Chaplin to life for over 31 years. His journey in comedy theatre has delighted audiences of all ages, as he masterfully embodies Chaplin’s signature charm, slapstick humour, and impeccable timing. Gagi first developed his act in Europe, refining every detail—the expressive gestures, the playful yet poignant interactions, and, of course, the iconic Chaplin shuffle. Until 1996, he performed alongside a partner, but since then, he has transformed his portrayal into a remarkable solo act, making it his trademark performance.

Sitting under the big top, I watched him captivate the audience, drawing them into Chaplin’s world of silent-era comedy. His exaggerated movements, endearing clumsiness, and perfect comedic pauses had children and adults alike bursting with laughter. For moments during the show, it felt as if I were witnessing the great Charlie Chaplin himself back on stage.

For Gagi, this isn’t just an act—it’s his life, woven into the heart of the circus. If you have the chance to see the Great Moscow Circus, don’t miss it! They’ll be traveling to Albury-Wodonga, Wagga Wagga, and Parkes in the central-west of NSW. If you’re unsure of their schedule, check their website for more details.