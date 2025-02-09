The road less taken

The Road less travelled – Tonight, some more fun with metaphors, layers in photoshop, AI and sampling of interesting backgrounds – I hope in the near future to really develop some new skills

Someone who takes the road less travelled is an explorer at heart—someone who embraces new challenges, seeks out the unknown, and ventures beyond the well-trodden paths of convention. By acting independently and stepping away from the familiar route, they free themselves from conformity, making their own choices and discovering possibilities others may have overlooked. In doing so, they may forge a new trail—one that, over time, becomes the path more frequently taken. Yet the spirit of exploration never fades; there will always be another adventurer willing to take a different turn, to push boundaries further, and to uncover even greater improvements. And so, the cycle continues—each new journey inspiring the next, ensuring that progress, like discovery, is never-ending. So, everyone, walk towards the light and take on that new adventure