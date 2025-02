dreamy summers afternoon at the Carillon and lake

The weather over the past few days has been a harsh shock, culminating in an intense thunderstorm early this morning. It's hard to believe that just last week, we were experiencing scenes like this—spending a warm summer evening by the lake, bathed in golden light. Relaxing, reading a book, and soaking in the beauty of the surroundings felt perfect. On scorching summer days in Canberra, there’s truly no place I’d rather be than here