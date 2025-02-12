Young female Chinese performer

This portrait is part of a series of intimate photographs capturing the people of Canberra. It was taken during the Chinese New Year celebrations in Dickson.

Lunar New Year is a time for family, traditions, and delicious food. In Canberra, known for its vibrant multicultural community and love of great cuisine, there were many opportunities to celebrate the Year of the Snake.

I watched an array of talented dancers from various troupes, including one of the youngest performers. For privacy reasons, her name and age will remain undisclosed. Alongside her fellow dancers, she delighted the crowds who gathered in Dickson to celebrate Chinese New Year. It was truly heart-warming to see the joy they brought to the audience. This festival was a tremendous success and a fantastic lead-up to the National Multicultural Festival