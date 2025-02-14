Aussie bushscape

The Aussie Bush_scape - This is Ngunnawal Country. Canberra is Ngunnawal Country.

How incredible it is to be on Country. I had the opportunity to photograph the landscape during a Cultural Interpretation Tour at Mount Majura, as part of the Finigan School Distance Education Staff Development on Country.

Standing at 888 metres, Mt Majura is the highest peak in suburban Canberra. It is home to diverse wildlife, including several threatened species, and offers various recreational opportunities.

We were guided by Tyronne Bell, an Aboriginal guide and Ngunnawal Traditional Custodian, who shared his knowledge of the landscape, highlighting the natural resources and their skilled use by Aboriginal people. Along the walk, Tyronne pointed out artefacts, bush foods, and a scar tree, explaining their traditional uses and cultural significance. It was an enlightening experience, revealing how the landscape itself communicates language and cultural meaning

The first photograph captures the dam where we stopped to talk