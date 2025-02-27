Previous
Parliament house ready for Canberra's enlighten festival by mortmanphotography
Parliament house ready for Canberra's enlighten festival

Our Beautiful Parliament enlightened! see Canberra light up tonight - starting very soon - the countdown is on!!! 5pm the festivities start, and the lights are switched on - enjoy everyone!
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Mark

@mortmanphotography
Photo Details

