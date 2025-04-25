Copy of IMG_9036 copy

In the quiet of a European field, where a lone poppy stands defiant among the golden grain, I’m reminded of the solemn weight of Anzac Day. It’s a day etched with controversy and deep personal meaning—a day when I think of my father, who served in the Korean War with the Royal Australian Navy, and my great-uncle who fought in the First World War. I’ve stood at Gallipoli at dawn and walked through the scarred killing fields of Europe—this very photo taken in one such place. The failed promise of Gallipoli echoes through time: a bold, ill-equipped campaign born from hope, hampered by distance, and doomed by lack of preparation. It became the resting place for thousands of young lives from a lost generation—some who never returned, and others who came back carrying invisible wounds. This poppy, fragile yet unyielding, speaks of memory, sacrifice, and resilience. On Anzac Day, we remember not just what we lost, but what we must strive to understand—what we were fighting for, and the cost of forgetting. Lest we forget.