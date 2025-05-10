abstract arboretum Canberra

We’re so used to seeing the National Arboretum in its classic beauty—rolling hills, tree-lined walks, and vibrant seasonal colour. But what if we paused and shifted our view? Through the lens of abstract photography, we’re invited to see this remarkable space differently—where colour becomes emotion and form gives way to impression. This image captures the essence of autumn at the Arboretum, not as a literal landscape but as a sensory experience—a blur of rusts, greens, and sky-blues.

The National Arboretum is more than just a picturesque site—it’s a living collection of over 44,000 trees from more than 100 countries. Across its 250 hectares are 94 forests, including the iconic and ancient Wollemi pine. With each visit, and each perspective, it offers new ways to connect with nature—this time, through abstraction and imagination