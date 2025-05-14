Christopher Pitman as Dr. James Murray, the chief editor of the Oxford English Dictionary

In 1901, it was discovered that the word bondmaid had been left out of the Oxford English Dictionary. The Dictionary of Lost Words tells the story of the girl who noticed—and stole—it.

Based on the internationally best-selling novel by South Australian author Pip Williams, this stage adaptation—written by South Australian playwright Verity Laughton—beautifully brings the story to life. Set in late 19th and early 20th-century England, the play blends fiction with real events surrounding the creation of the first Oxford English Dictionary. At its heart is a compelling exploration of how words—particularly those used by women and marginalized communities—were recorded, forgotten, or excluded altogether.

The story follows Esme, a motherless and inquisitive young girl who spends her childhood in the Scriptorium—affectionately known as the “Scrippy”—a converted garden shed in Oxford. Here, her father and a team of lexicographers, led by Dr. James Murray, are compiling what will become the first OED.

This is the first in a series of portraits from this play - This image features Christopher Pitman, who delivers a compelling portrayal of Dr. James Murray, the chief editor of the Oxford English Dictionary.

Pitman brings Murray’s historical character to life with nuance and authority, capturing the intricate tensions between language, inclusion, and the erasure of women’s contributions to history. His performance has been widely praised and is a standout element in a production that has already drawn acclaim in Adelaide, Sydney, and Melbourne.

The play is currently showing at the Canberra Theatre Centre and will conclude its Canberra run from on the 24 May 2025.

This is a powerful and moving adaptation of the novel, celebrated for its emotional richness, captivating performances, and evocative visual storytelling. Don’t miss the chance to see this remarkable story unfold on stage