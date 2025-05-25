Previous
tourists enjoing a winters sunset from Redhill in the later afternoon copy by mortmanphotography
175 / 365

tourists enjoing a winters sunset from Redhill in the later afternoon copy

This week for @52frames_competition, I captured a group of tourists soaking in the golden hues of an early winter sunset from the scenic Redhill Reserve — a hidden gem in Canberra known for its panoramic views over Lake Burley Griffin and the city skyline. Nestled within a nature reserve, Redhill also offers walking trails, native bushland, and is a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike to unwind and take in the beauty of the capital.
25th May 2025 25th May 25

Mark

@mortmanphotography
