side of a building

This photograph captures the side of a building, transformed into a study of pattern, rhythm, and repetition. The task was to fill the frame completely with the subject, eliminating any background distractions. It is a composition challenge focused on removing clutter and forcing the viewer’s attention onto what truly matters.

By filling the entire frame, the building is no longer read as a building at all, but as an abstract arrangement of colour, texture, and geometry. The repetition of vertical panels creates a visual rhythm, while the limited colour palette strengthens the sense of cohesion and order. There is no sky, no ground, and no surrounding context — only structure and design.

The original scene included visual noise and contextual distractions, but by isolating this section of the façade, the image highlights the often-overlooked beauty in everyday architecture. Canberra is full of thoughtful, striking design, and even an unnamed building can reveal something visually compelling when viewed closely. What was once background architecture becomes the subject itself