My floral self

a self-portrait, and I wanted to approach it in a way that felt personal rather than literal. Living in Australia, summer is a season of colour and growth, and everywhere I look the landscape is alive with flowers. One that I am particularly drawn to is the agapanthus, with its soft blues and whites and its quiet presence.

I often photograph these flowers and have come to associate them closely with my love of colour and nature. In this image, I chose not just to photograph the agapanthus, but to merge it with my own portrait. By blending the two, I wanted to show how this flower has become part of my visual identity — a reflection of how nature influences my work and forms part of who I am