staircase carpark abstract

I’m not even sure if this is still known as the John Gorton Campus car park, but this stairwell—leading into the newer parking complex—caught my eye. What might usually be seen as a purely functional space transforms here into something far more expressive. The streaks of light and vertical lines dissolve the solid structure into motion, turning concrete and steel into something almost ethereal. Inspired by a recent post from @lostinthenarrative, I wanted to push the idea further and see the space differently—less as a car park, more as an abstract study of light, form, and movement. It’s another reminder that our capital is filled with quiet, often overlooked examples of striking modern architecture, waiting to be re-imagined.