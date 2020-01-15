Sign up
Photo 1843
January 15th
The reeds in the garden with the incoming tide. Very peaceful with the slight ripples.
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
2405
photos
253
followers
119
following
504% complete
1836
1837
1838
1839
1840
1841
1842
1843
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
15th January 2020 3:31pm
Tags
reflection
,
sea
,
garden
,
reeds
,
estuary
,
@motherjane
Linda Godwin
Peaceful and geometric!
January 15th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Neat image, textures
January 15th, 2020
