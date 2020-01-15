Previous
January 15th by motherjane
Photo 1843

January 15th

The reeds in the garden with the incoming tide. Very peaceful with the slight ripples.
15th January 2020

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Peaceful and geometric!
January 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Neat image, textures
January 15th, 2020  
