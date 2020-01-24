Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1854
24th January
A walk with Della and the Lensbaby Burnside 35. I have little experience with this lens and don't think it brings anything at all to this image. I liked the textures and reflections.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
2422
photos
252
followers
119
following
507% complete
View this month »
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
Latest from all albums
5
6
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
1854
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd January 2020 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
beach
,
lensbaby
,
@motherjane
,
lb-20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close