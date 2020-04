April 17th

I am in lockdown with my husband, my two adult children (20 and 22) and their partners. I have an acre of garden with views of Scafell and the Esk estuary and have access to several walking routes. I shouldnt complain but goodness when you are used to your own company all day I am finding it increasingly overwhelming. Just feeling a bit 'meh' today. Bluebells in the garden with Lensbaby which I am using more and more as the 100mm macro seems particularly heavy.