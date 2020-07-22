Previous
Allium by motherjane
Photo 1992

Allium

I have some allium heads drying in the kitchen window which seemed to work better in black and white. A miserable day here after yesterday's beautiful sunshine.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
