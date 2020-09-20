Previous
The Twentieth Day Of September by motherjane
Photo 2024

The Twentieth Day Of September

Another beautiful day wandering with camera in hand. I liked the jaunty angle of this hawthorn.
20th September 2020

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane


marlboromaam ace
Beautiful shot! The jaunty angle reminds me of plumbing. FAV and pinning. =)
September 20th, 2020  
