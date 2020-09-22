Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2028
The Twenty Second Day Of September
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
2611
photos
237
followers
108
following
555% complete
View this month »
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
19th September 2020 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
lensbaby
,
sunflare
,
@motherjane
,
sweet80
marlboromaam
ace
I like this! Looks like rain with the sun shining. We have an old saying when that happens. =)
September 22nd, 2020
Clare Gadsby
ace
sooo beautiful. those rays :) don't know why but i've never quite got to grips with my sweet 80, though i always love pictures that other people take with it ...
September 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close