Previous
Next
The Twenty Second Day Of September by motherjane
Photo 2028

The Twenty Second Day Of September

22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

Jane Armstrong

ace
@motherjane
555% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
I like this! Looks like rain with the sun shining. We have an old saying when that happens. =)
September 22nd, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
sooo beautiful. those rays :) don't know why but i've never quite got to grips with my sweet 80, though i always love pictures that other people take with it ...
September 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise