Photo 2032
The Twenty Seventh Day Of September
I took delivery of six new 'point of lay hens. They are very nervous and seem unsure what to do at this stage but goodness they are lovely.
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
marlboromaam
ace
Oh my! What a beautiful hen! FAV and pinning. =)
September 27th, 2020
Margaret Brown
ace
How pretty she is, I hope you get some nice eggs!
September 27th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
Beautifully shot...
September 27th, 2020
