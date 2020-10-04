Previous
Sparkles On A Muddy Walk by motherjane
Photo 2038

Sparkles On A Muddy Walk

A family walk around Muncaster Tarn. This was on the shady side with just a glimpse of sunlight through the trees. Best viewed on black.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
Photo Details

Alexandra DG
Fav-ulous! So gentle & detailed
October 4th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Beautiful sparkles! FAV and pinning. =)
October 4th, 2020  
