Photo 2273
~~happiness is... ~~
Coffee, cameras, sourdough starter and knowing where I left my glasses
29th January 2024
29th Jan 24
Jane Armstrong
ace
@motherjane
haskar
ace
Oh yes!
February 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
LOL - especiallly the last one!!!
February 2nd, 2024
Jane Armstrong
ace
@robz
it seriously goes beyond a joke sometimes!
February 2nd, 2024
