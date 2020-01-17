Sign up
4 / 365
January 17th
I have decided to start a new album dedicated to Della. She has become such a part of the family she deserves it!
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
2
2
Jane Armstrong
1
2
3
4
Della Mae
Canon EOS 70D
17th January 2020 12:45pm
Tags
dog
,
labrador
,
della
Karly
ace
Love her curious eyes! Great photo of this sweet dog and her red collar against her black fur really pops. Can't wait to see more photos of Della.
January 17th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Such a fabulous idea. Della ia gorgeous :)
January 17th, 2020
