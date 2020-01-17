Previous
January 17th by motherjane
4 / 365

January 17th

I have decided to start a new album dedicated to Della. She has become such a part of the family she deserves it!
17th January 2020

Jane Armstrong

@motherjane
Karly
Love her curious eyes! Great photo of this sweet dog and her red collar against her black fur really pops. Can't wait to see more photos of Della.
January 17th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm
Such a fabulous idea. Della ia gorgeous :)
January 17th, 2020  
