March 2nd ....... (For Me) by motherjane
Photo 381

March 2nd ....... (For Me)

My local florist advertised some particularly lovely 'Lingerie' tulips on her Instagram page. Sadly I was five minutes too late on the last bunch but she did have these lovely green and white ones. I don't know what variety they are.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Jane Armstrong

ace
@motherjane
Lesley Aldridge ace
They are lovely, could be Super Parrot
March 1st, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
ooh yes love a parrot tulip. ggggorgeous colour :)
March 1st, 2020  
