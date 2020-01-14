Previous
Art Day by motherxmind
144 / 365

Art Day

It was lovely doing art this afternoon with my Dad and daughter. I think we may have to do it again tomorrow.
14th January 2020

Shell
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love mylittle family, gardening, walking by...
