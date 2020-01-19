Sign up
A lazy Sunday
I'm feeling a bit better today but we still took it easy today. I'm reading to start a brand new week tomorrow.
19th January 2020
19th Jan 20
Shell
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love mylittle family, gardening, walking by...
Tags
life
,
nature
,
sunset
,
trees
,
love
,
australia
,
afternoon
,
bark tree
