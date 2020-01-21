Previous
Hot & Humid by motherxmind
Hot & Humid

It was so humid and hot again today. It was actually depressing this morning. I avoided going out because the thought of walking in the heat and catching buses was too much. Thankfully the storm in the afternoon cooled the earth down.

I had a nice day with my daughter, Tori, though. The school holidays end next Tuesday so we made the most of it and went for a swim, played with our cat and watched Netflix.

I also fixed my computer, did the dreaded housework and finally got around to using my Nikon to do the 365. I can directly upload to the 365 website from my computer now which is better for when I use my camera.

My daughter picked this photograph to be the photo of the day.

I hope you all had a wonderful day too.
