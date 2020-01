Open skies now...

I have photographed this pigeon sitting in this tree so many times since we moved here 5 months ago. This time I captured it with the Jacaranda tree in the background. A nice change because normally the photographs I take of this look bleak.



I love this backyard because it is so open to the sky, birds and trees compared to the concrete jungle where we used to live. There is so much more opportunities to take a photo.