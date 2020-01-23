Sign up
153 / 365
Rain & raindrops
"When the eternal and the human meet, that's where love is born - not through escaping our humanity or trying to disappear into transcendence, but through finding that place where they come into union."
- Adyashanti
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love mylittle family, gardening, walking by...
153
photos
17
followers
20
following
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5200
Taken
23rd January 2020 12:46pm
Privacy
Tags
life
,
nikon
,
macro
,
love
,
rain
,
garden
,
quotes
,
balance
,
raindrops
,
d5200
