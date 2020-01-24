Sign up
Purple heart
I had a lovely day babysitting my nieces today. They are 4 and 9 and such beautiful girls. I didn't have much time for photos today.
Our purple heart aka tradescsntia pallida is flowering at the moment. The burst of little pink flowers looks so prettt against the purple.
24th January 2020
24th Jan 20
Shell
@motherxmind
I am an Australian Mum to a moody but beautiful teenage daughter who means the world to me. I love my crazy little family, my...
Tags
life
,
home
,
plant
,
flowers
,
love
,
gardening
,
purple heart
