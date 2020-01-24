Previous
Purple heart by motherxmind
154 / 365

Purple heart

I had a lovely day babysitting my nieces today. They are 4 and 9 and such beautiful girls. I didn't have much time for photos today.

Our purple heart aka tradescsntia pallida is flowering at the moment. The burst of little pink flowers looks so prettt against the purple.
