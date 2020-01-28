Previous
Goodnight/Good Morning by motherxmind
158 / 365

Goodnight/Good Morning

I didn't sleep again last night, this is becoming far to common lately. I just kept busy and at least the house is tidy now. I also organised the files/photos on both my computer and phone. Thankfully I am still functioning today but I am definitely looking forward to bed tonight.

I was going to go for a walk to photograph the blue hour this morning but the sky was overcast so I stayed in my backyard and tried to capture the birds in flight.

I'm starting to wish I had an extra album and that I should just sign up for the Ace membership. I took some okay shots this morning.
