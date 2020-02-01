All you need is love

My best friend is getting married to her soul mate next weekend. Basically we're organising her dream wedding with a week and one day notice. Things are so rushed because her finacee has cancer and we're not sure how much time he has left on this earth.



There's this wonderful organisation here in Brisbane called Make a Wish Wedding who is helping us put together this big day for them. They have been amazing and so many people and businesses have offered their goods and services to make things happen.



Here is the bride to be with her daughter looking at bridal dresses today. She found the perfect dress too and looked absolutely stunning. Like a beautiful princess.



Planning this wedding has lifted everyone's spirits especially the bride and grooms. It's given them something wonderful to focus on during this sad time. The love surrounding them is truly beautiful.



♡♡